By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI Nov 6 Qatar Holding LLC is among a
handful of investors that have put money into BlackBerry's
$1 billion convertible debt offering, a source
familiar with the financing plan said on Wednesday.
The Qatari sovereign wealth fund bought as much as $200
million of the offering, in which Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
, BlackBerry Ltd's largest shareholder, has itself put
in $250 million.
The embattled smartphone maker abandoned plans on Monday to
sell itself and replaced its chief executive, sparking a 16
percent drop in its share price. It said it would raise $1
billion by issuing convertible notes to a small group of
long-term investors, including Fairfax, which is run by
investment guru Prem Watsa.
The source said the Qatari fund was attracted to invest in
the offering because of the size of the coupon offered.
A spokesman for Qatar Holding declined to comment. Fairfax
and BlackBerry declined to identify other investors in the debt
offering.
In recent years, Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the
Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, has emerged as one of the
world's most prolific investors. It has bought stakes in large
blue-chip names such as oil giant Royal Dutch Shell,
jewelry maker Tiffany & Co and Germany's Siemens
as it deploys the riches from country's plentiful
natural gas reserves.
The fund, which is said to have an investment capacity of
$30 billion to $40 billion every year, has been searching for
investments in debt instruments that offer returns greater than
plain vanilla bonds, according to bankers and asset managers
doing business with the firm.
Qatar Holding has previously invested in
contingent-convertible bonds issued by Swiss lender Credit
Suisse and also participated in a 1.2 billion euros
convertible bond offering by German automaker Volkswagen
in June this year.
The fund has built a $1 billion stake in Bank of America
Corp and also recently invested $200 million in Samsung
Electronics, Reuters reported last week.
