By Solarina Ho
| TORONTO, Sept 24
executives sold small blocks of the company's stock on the day
that the smartphone maker warned of a huge quarterly operating
loss and massive job cuts, according to Canadian regulatory
filings.
The filings showed that Chief Executive Thorsten Heins and
Chief Financial Officer Brian Bidulka sold about 51.1 percent of
their batches of newly vested shares on Sept. 20, netting
C$121,107.68 ($117,600) and C$40,386.79 ($39,200), respectively.
There is no indication of any wrongdoing by the executives
or the company.
The shares were sold automatically by the trustee of
BlackBerry's restricted stock unit (RSU) plan to cover taxes
owed by the two executives as a result of the vested RSUs,
BlackBerry spokesman Adam Emery said by email.
RSUs are granted and then vest over three years on the
anniversary date, said Emery, noting the details of the plan are
disclosed in the management circular, available on BlackBerry's
website.
In BlackBerry's fiscal 2013, that ended March 2, Heins
received nearly $3 million in RSUs.
Filings on Canada's System for Electronic Disclosure by
Insiders show that Heins and Bidulka have sold a similar
percentage of BlackBerry shares around the same time over the
last several quarters.
The executives sold a similar amount of stock at C$6.8517 a
share on Sept. 20 last year.
BlackBerry declined to make the executives available for
comment.
Based on Friday's Toronto closing price of C$9.08 a share,
the sale netted the two men a combined $22,325.31 more than they
would have received had they sold after BlackBerry's warning at
about 3:15 p.m. (1915 GMT) on Friday, Sept. 20.
Trading in the shares was halted just before the
announcement and resumed at about 3:27 p.m.
The company said it expected to report an operating loss of
nearly $1 billion for the quarter to late August.
The filings showed that Heins sold 11,494 shares out of the
22,500 restricted stock units that vested on Sept. 19 at
C$10.5366 a share. Bidulka sold 3,833 shares of his 7,500 vested
shares during the same period at the same price.
The shares fell almost 24 percent to C$8.25 after the
warning on Friday, hitting their lowest level this year.
Both executives also sold 53.8 percent of 10,000 restricted
stock units that vested on Sept. 20 for C$8.51 a share on
Monday, Sept. 23, the same day the company announced it had
agreed to go private in a $4.7 billion deal, led by its biggest
shareholder. The shares closed at C$9.08 that day in Toronto.
Shares of BlackBerry finished at C$8.78 on Tuesday.