TORONTO, Sept 23 As soon as Prem Watsa stepped
down from Blackberry's board in August, speculation that he
would launch a bid for the troubled smartphone maker started to
swirl. Six weeks later, the man some call Canada's Warren
Buffett has delivered, beginning a rescue project he once said
could take four or five years.
Just over a year ago, Watsa said BlackBerry was a
"Canadian success story," a good buy and a likely turnaround
story even though its market share was tumbling.
BlackBerry's fortunes have only deteriorated since then,
with the latest blow coming on Friday, when Blackberry said it
would cut more than a third of its workforce as it retreats from
the consumer market in favor of its traditional strength serving
businesses and governments.
But Watsa, chief executive of Fairfax Financial Holding Ltd,
which is the top BlackBerry shareholder, is an old hand
at looking wrong today and right tomorrow.
On Monday, BlackBerry said it agreed to be acquired by a
consortium led by Fairfax for $4.7 billion, a move observers
said could allow the company to put its house back in order out
of the public eye.
Fairfax, both an insurance holding company and Watsa's
investment vehicle, was on the losing end of bets against the
market in the mid 2000s as Watsa waited for the U.S. mortgage
industry to collapse.
The company's stock fell by 50 percent between mid-2003 and
mid-2006 as Watsa's purchases of credit default swaps flattened
profits, while rivals feasted on a housing-fed bull market.
But when the market began to weaken in 2007, Fairfax began
notching up investment gains, pulling in billion-dollar profits
in 2007 and 2008. Then with markets still reeling and other
investors licking their wounds, Watsa started to plow money back
into equities, bringing another strong year in 2009.
Since their 2006 low of C$100, Fairfax's shares have more
than quadrupled.
Indeed, Watsa had already shown his investment chops by
selling stock ahead of the 1987 stock market crash and buying
Japanese puts - or rights to sell stocks at guaranteed prices -
ahead of the Tokyo market's collapse in 1990.
CANADA'S BUFFETT?
Like the billionaire Buffett, an investor Watsa says he
admires, Watsa preaches a long view that suggests it may be too
early to assess his decision to buy into BlackBerry.
As it sits now, BlackBerry has not been a turnaround story
under Watsa's watch. Since January 2012, a period when Fairfax
has raised its stake in the company from a little more than 2
percent to just under 10 percent, BlackBerry's share price has
slumped.
"Prem invests for the long term," Paul Holden, an analyst at
CIBC World Markets who follows Fairfax, said earlier this year.
"He's held his major stake now for what I would say is a fairly
short period of time relative to his investment horizon, so I
would say it's probably too early to put any score on that
investment."
Watsa stepped down from the BlackBerry board of directors in
August, citing a potential conflict of interest, as the company
said it was exploring the sale of itself and other options.
LOW PROFILE
Watsa, born in 1950 in Hyderabad, India, and trained as a
chemical engineer, has a public profile that has at times
bordered on the reclusive since he took over Fairfax in 1985.
For his first 15 years at the company, he barely spoke to a
reporter, and he only started holding investor conference calls
in 2001.
Fairfax has generally not been known as an activist
investor, but Watsa has not shied away from a fight, launching a
$6 billion lawsuit against a group of hedge funds in 2006,
accusing them of conspiring to the drive the company's shares
down so they could be shorted.
A short position enables an investor to profit when a stock
drops.
To be sure, not all Watsa's moves have been golden. Fairfax
had to write off most of its investment in Winnipeg-based media
company Canwest in 2009 as the company filed for bankruptcy
protection. It also wrote down a significant investment in
publisher Torstar in 2008-09.
Speaking last year, Watsa suggested investors looking for a
short-term rebound in BlackBerry might be disappointed.
"Is it going to turn around in three months, six months,
nine months? No," he told reporters. "But if you're looking
four, five years ... We make investments over four or five
years."