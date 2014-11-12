NEW YORK Nov 12 Options on BlackBerry Ltd's
U.S.-listed shares attracted a surge of bullish
activity on Wednesday, a day before the Canadian tech firm is
scheduled to host an event in San Francisco where it is expected
to shine a light on its strategy for serving big clients.
Industry sources expect BlackBerry to outline tie-ups with
carriers and service providers that will be co-marketing its
BlackBerry Enterprise platform, and will watch the event to get
clues to how the company plans to kick-start revenue growth.
BlackBerry's U.S.-listed shares, which have risen 24 percent
since the middle of October, were up 3 percent on Wednesday
at$11.30, less than 3 percent away from its year-high of $11.65
in July.
On Wednesday, calls made up a bulk of the options volume on
BlackBerry with the puts-to-calls ratio at about 0.22:1, close
to the lowest it has been this year, according to Trade Alert
data.
A lower put-to-call ratio typically indicates a more bullish
outlook on a stock.
BlackBerry's total options volume on Wednesday was at 61,000
contracts traded by 3:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT). BlackBerry calls
volume was at more than 50,000, which is twice the average daily
volume for the options over the last month.
The most popular options were calls betting on the shares
touching $11.50 by the end of the week and calls for the stock
to be at or above $11 by Jan. 17.
Option players appeared to be looking more for an upside
move in the shares than to the downside, said Al Sherbin, chief
market strategist at Al on Options LLC.
The cost of a BlackBerry straddle on Wednesday, in which an
investor buys an at-the-money put option and a similar call
option, suggests a move of about 4 percent in the stock in
either direction by Friday.
