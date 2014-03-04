TORONTO, March 4 BlackBerry Ltd has suffered a network outage affecting some users in Canada and the Asia-Pacific region, the smartphone and technology company said on Tuesday.

The outage hit Canada's leading mobile network, according to a memo sent to some customers of both BlackBerry and Rogers Communications Inc.

BlackBerry said it had identified a potential cause and was working on a fix.

Canadianoutages.com, a website that collates customer complaints about various technology services including Internet and wireless provision, showed a spike in complaints about BlackBerry starting early Tuesday morning.