BRIEF-BB&T reports Q1 revenue of $2.8 billion
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control
TORONTO, March 4 BlackBerry Ltd has suffered a network outage affecting some users in Canada and the Asia-Pacific region, the smartphone and technology company said on Tuesday.
The outage hit Canada's leading mobile network, according to a memo sent to some customers of both BlackBerry and Rogers Communications Inc.
BlackBerry said it had identified a potential cause and was working on a fix.
Canadianoutages.com, a website that collates customer complaints about various technology services including Internet and wireless provision, showed a spike in complaints about BlackBerry starting early Tuesday morning.
April 20 Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as investors picked beaten down counters, including technology stocks that lost ground on disappointing quarterly results from software services exporters Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.