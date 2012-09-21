* 3-hour disruption affected up to 6 pct of BlackBerry users
* "Bitterly ironic" that failure occurred on iPhone launch
day
* RIM CEO apologized, promises to find fault and report back
* Outage comes about a year after global service disruption
* RIM shares drop as much as 6 pct, near lowest since 2003
By Alastair Sharp and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Sept 21 Research In Motion Ltd
said it had restored service to millions of BlackBerry users
affected by a three-hour service outage in Europe and Africa on
Friday, embarrassing the company on the same day Apple Inc
launched its new iPhone.
The disruption echoed a much larger failure that took down
BlackBerry service for much of the world last October, and boded
poorly for the struggling smartphone maker's turnaround plans.
"That RIM has experienced another outage is worrisome -
something hasn't been put right," said John Jackson, a wireless
analyst at CCS Insight.
Shares of Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM fell more than 6
percent and threatened to breach their lowest point since 2003
less than a week before a quarterly financial report widely
expected to show a loss.
Jackson said it was "a bitterly ironic coincidence" that the
failure occurred on the same day Apple started selling the
iPhone 5 to throngs of fans worldwide who had largely brushed
off complaints about a new map feature.
"Maybe it's a recipe for conspiracy theories," he said.
RIM's chief executive, Thorsten Heins, later issued an
apology to BlackBerry users who were affected. He said as much
as 6 percent of its customer base - or nearly 5 million users -
may have experienced email delays of as long as three hours.
"We are conducting a full technical analysis of this quality
of service issue and will report as soon as it concludes," Heins
said in the emailed statement. "I again want to apologize to
those customers who were impacted today."
RIM made similar promises but has yet to provide a complete
picture of what caused last year's four-day outage that left
tens of millions of frustrated BlackBerry users on five
continents without email, instant messaging and browsing.
The disruption coincided with the launch of the
iPhone 4S, the new model's predecessor.
That fault occurred in a facility in England. It initially
affected Europe and surrounding regions before spreading to
North and South America. It took days for RIM's chiefs to
apologise over the problems and the company's handling of the
issue was heavily criticised.
LESSONS LEARNED?
"This is an opportunity to demonstrate that RIM has learnt
lessons from last year. If it is handled poorly again, it could
see a faster erosion of its installed base," said Canalys
analyst Pete Cunningham, speaking before Heins' apology.
Cunningham acknowledged that the impact of the current
problem, which lasted just a few hours, would likely be minimal.
RIM, with more than 78 million subscribers, has watched its
customer base grow much more slowly as the iPhone and a slew of
devices that run on Google's Android operating system
become more popular. BlackBerry's market share, meanwhile, has
shrivelled along with RIM's share price.
The outage comes during a transitional period for RIM, which
is preparing to launch a next-generation BlackBerry lineup with
a new operating system that the company hopes will help it
regain its stride. Those phones are now due for release early
next year, after being delayed twice.
"This outage could not happen at a worst quarter ... when
all devices are coming out and the Christmas season is
approaching. They are close to their last chance, if they miss
it, they will not recover," said IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo.
Over the past year, RIM has suffered several smaller
failures to its delivery system, which - unlike rival handsets
that rely solely on carrier networks - encrypts and compresses
messages.
That was once hailed as a major advantage. The BlackBerry
once dominated the corporate market because companies believed
RIM was best at protecting enterprise data and prevent the theft
of corporate secrets.
But the outages highlight RIM's Achilles heel: BlackBerry
messages are routed through its own data centers. That means
information is more secure, but it also creates a single point
for potential failure.
Messages sent through phones from Apple and other vendors do
not travel through any central network, so they do not have that
same weakness.
RIM's BlackBerry 10 line will not rely as heavily on RIM's
proprietary network, but that is unlikely to be a primary
consideration for consumers.
"The problem is it needs to offer something a step-change
better and that's becoming quite difficult in the smartphone
market," said James Cordwell, an analyst at Atlantic Equities.