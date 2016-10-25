TORONTO Oct 25 BlackBerry Ltd
launched its third Android-based phone on Tuesday, opting to
price the device cheaper than competing products like Apple
Inc's iPhone 7 and Android-maker Alphabet Inc's
Pixel.
The Canadian smartphone pioneer, which has lost most of the
market to Apple and others, last month said it planned to
outsource the development of its smartphones to focus on its
more profitable business of software and managing mobile
devices.
That means the Android-based DTEK60 will be the last phone
for which BlackBerry buys components itself, which carries a
heavier risk if it does not sell well.
"This one is our phone," BlackBerry Chief Operating Officer
Marty Beard said in an interview. "This is fully our
responsibility."
The device, which has a 5.5 inch touchscreen, will be priced
at $499. Apple's iPhone 7 with the same screen size starts at
$769, while the equivalent version of Google's Pixel starts at
$649.
"If you look at feature by feature by feature, and you're
looking at dimensions and weight and the display and the memory
and the camera, the battery, it is a very strong comp to both
those devices," Beard said.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry does not have any
distribution deals with telecom companies that typically offer
devices along with connections to their communications networks.
Instead, it is pitching the phone directly to companies,
governments and other large organizations, as well as selling it
on its own websites in the United States, Canada, and several
major European countries.
"It's not necessarily an anti-carrier strategy," Beard said.
"It's more that we see this as the most efficient and most
cost-effective way to get to that customer base."
The DTEK60 is based on a reference design from manufacturer
TCL Corp, a Chinese electronics company that makes
phones as well as televisions, air conditioners and other
household appliances.
BlackBerry launched its first Android device, the high-end
Priv, in November last year and followed it with the much
cheaper DTEK50 in July.
The company last month wrote down $137 million of inventory
and supply commitments in the six months to the end of August
due to limited demand for phones launched prior to the DTEK50.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernard Orr)