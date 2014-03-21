(Adds background)
TORONTO, March 21 BlackBerry Ltd
said on Friday it has reached an agreement to sell the
vast majority of its real estate holdings in Canada, as part of
a plan outlined earlier this year aimed at bolstering the
technology company's balance sheet.
BlackBerry said the terms of the transaction would only be
announced after the principal conditions were satisfied, or
waived by the parties acquiring the 3 million square feet of
space that also includes vacant lands.
The company had in January announced that it planned to sell
the assets, in partnership with commercial real estate services
company CBRE. BlackBerry plans to lease back a portion of the
space being sold.
The deal comes just a few months after BlackBerry, which
rose to fame on the back of its popular smartphones, agreed to
sell five buildings, along with some land, to the University of
Waterloo for about C$41 million ($36.44 million).
Much of the real estate being sold is in Waterloo, Ontario,
where BlackBerry has its headquarters.
As the company's fortunes have slid and its workforce has
shrunk in recent years, the Kitchener-Waterloo region has turned
into a tech start-up hub, spurring real estate demand in the
area.
John Chen, BlackBerry's chief executive, said in a statement
the company remains committed to being headquartered in Waterloo
and having a strong presence in Canada following the real estate
asset sales.
"The successful sale of property in Canada will help us move
toward our goal of continued operational efficiency," Chen said.
Chen, who took the reins at BlackBerry late last year, has
been working quickly to implement a series of changes in the
company, as it seeks to reinvent itself and focus less on
devices and more on its services business.
($1 = 1.1252 Canadian dollars)
