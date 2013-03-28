China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO, March 28 * Blackberry CEO Thorsten Heins says company has made great progress
but has more work to do * Blackberry CEO says blackberry 10 devices made a strong entry into
market, U.S. launch meeting internal expectations * Blackberry CEO says plans to launch further blackberry 7 models
outside of U.S. * Blackberry CEO says intends to stay in services business, actively
developing that business * Blackberry CEO says strategic review will hone in on potential
licensing opportunities * Blackberry CEO says company's vision goes beyond smartphones
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)