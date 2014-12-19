TORONTO Dec 19 BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly net loss but eked out a small adjusted profit and positive cash flow on Friday.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a net loss of $148 million, or 28 cents a share in the quarter ended Nov. 29. That compared with a year earlier loss of $4.4 billion, or $8.37 a share. Excluding one-time items the company earned 1 cent a share. (Reporting by Euan Rocha and Allison Martell Editing by W Simon)