(Adds CEO comment from conference call, market reaction)
By Allison Martell and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Dec 19 BlackBerry Ltd
on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter
revenue, sending shares of the struggling smartphone maker
lower, even as it eked out a small adjusted profit and began
generating cash flow again.
Revenue fell to $793 million from $1.19 billion a year
earlier, falling short of analysts' expectations of $931.5
million.
"It's a number that obviously, to us, is not satisfying,"
Chief Executive Officer John Chen said on a conference call,
noting that the focus has been on margins and cash flow. "We
achieved that, but now we're going to turn our attention to
revenue."
Shares fell 5.4 percent to $9.52 in morning trade.
Chen said hardware sales in the quarter were weaker than
expected as production was limited and the company could only
fulfill all device orders early in the fourth quarter.
At an analyst conference in San Francisco last month, Chen
had said revenue could slide faster than expected as its sales
profile changes.
BlackBerry had long made money charging system access fees,
but now offers some basic services for free. As older devices
are retired, that erodes revenue, but the company is aiming to
boost hardware sales with its new Passport and Classic phones,
buying time to scale up new premium services, which are not
free, in 2015.
Cash flow was positive $43 million in the third quarter,
versus negative $36 million in the second quarter. BlackBerry
had said it was targeting break-even cash flow by the end of the
fiscal year in February 2015.
Colin Gillis, an analyst at BGC Partners in New York, said
Chen did a good job controlling expenses.
"The fact that he overachieved by turning cash flow positive
this quarter - that's a great milestone," said Gillis. "It gets
easier from here."
Excluding a one-time non-cash debenture charge and
restructuring charges, the company reported a profit of 1 cent a
share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected a
loss of 5 cents.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's net loss narrowed to
$148 million, or 28 cents a share, in the quarter ended Nov. 29,
from a year-earlier $4.4 billion, or $8.37 a share.
BlackBerry launched its long-awaited Classic smartphone on
Wednesday, hoping to help win back market share and woo
customers still using older devices with a keyboard. The phone
resembles its once wildly popular Bold and Curve handsets.
(With additional reporting by Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson;
Editing by W Simon and J Benkoe)