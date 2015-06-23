(Adds details from licensing agreement, comments from CEO)
By Euan Rocha
WATERLOO, Ontario, June 23 BlackBerry Ltd
said on Tuesday its turnaround gained traction
as sales at its crucial software segment rose in the first
quarter and its broader revenue slide began to ease, sending its
shares up 4.3 percent.
Quarterly revenue totaled $658 million in the quarter,
slightly lower than the prior period, but software revenue more
than doubled from a year ago to $137 million as the company
pivots to that segment.
"The reaction is all about the software revenues," said
Morningstar analyst Brian Colello. "This is the best sign yet
that the turnaround is working."
Its shares rose to $9.60 in premarket trade on the Nasdaq
from a close of $9.20 on Monday. The software revenue growth
calmed the fears of analysts and investors, who have been
concerned about BlackBerry's ability to grow those revenues as
it transforms itself from a hardware-focused company to more of
a software and services provider.
"I'm obviously quite pleased with the quarter. We have some
very good achievements," said BlackBerry Chief Executive John
Chen on a conference call.
Separately, BlackBerry announced a long-term patent
cross-licensing agreement with Cisco Systems Inc that
covers their respective products and technologies. BlackBerry
said that it will receive a license fee from Cisco, but terms of
the deal were not disclosed.
The agreement is part of Chen's push to license and monetize
the company's deep pool of patents that it has built up over the
years.
BlackBerry said it has signed partnership deals with Wistron
Corp and Compal Electronics, extending the
company's reliance on others for joint development and
manufacturing of its devices as it aims for profitability in its
handset business. The company already has a deal in place with
Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn Technology Co.
Excluding a one-time accounting gain and charges related to
restructuring, the company reported a first-quarter loss of $28
million, or 5 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, expected a loss of 3 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(With additional reporting by Alastair Sharp and Allison
Martell in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu
Nomiyama)