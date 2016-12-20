TORONTO Dec 20 BlackBerry Ltd
posted another loss and a 47.3 percent fall in third-quarter
revenue on Tuesday as the software growth it is relying on
failed to make up for shrinking handset sales and lost service
fees.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a net loss
of $117 million, or 22 cents a share, on revenue of $289
million. A year ago, it reported a net loss of $89 million, or
17 cents a share, on revenue of $548 million.
Excluding one-time items, the company said it earned 2 cents
a share.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Allison Martell)