By Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp
WATERLOO, Ontario/TORONTO, June 19 BlackBerry
Ltd posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly
loss on Thursday as the troubled smartphone maker's turnaround
efforts started to pay off, raising hope that its chief
executive can deliver on a pledge to return the company to
steady profits.
John Chen, who took the reins at BlackBerry seven months
ago, has worked rapidly to trim costs, giving the Waterloo,
Ontario-based company more time to stabilize its struggling
handset business and earn more money from services and software.
BlackBerry shares surged more than 10 percent after the
company said it spent less cash than many expected in its fiscal
first quarter, ended May 31, and its gross profit margin rose.
"The short trade is over in this name, for now," said BGC
analyst Colin Gillis. "They've got enough liquidity, and they've
given us clear profitability targets."
BlackBerry said its low-cost Z3 smartphone was selling well
in Indonesia and that its services business, which manages its
own and rival mobile devices on the internal networks of large
organizations, had won back some customers from rivals.
BlackBerry has more than halved its workforce over the last
two years as part of a do-or-die push to turn its business
around after losing ground to Apple Inc's iPhone and
Samsung Electronics Co devices that run on Google
Inc's Android system.
Chen wants BlackBerry to remain a competitor in the
smartphone segment, but he is focused on its services business,
which made up 54 percent of revenue in the quarter, up from 26
percent only a year earlier. The company works with hundreds of
large companies and government agencies to securely manage their
networks.
As the company rolls out new phones later this year, its
revenue growth is likely to be driven more by its smartphones,
but the services business is likely to drive higher margins,
Chen told reporters.
There are early signs of recovery in BlackBerry's hard-hit
hardware business. On a call with analysts, Chen was upbeat on
the Z3, which was launched in Indonesia earlier this year. He
said demand was strong and inventory has run low at some points.
The Z3 was built under a partnership forged last year with
FIH Mobile, the Hong Kong-listed unit of Taiwanese
electronics company Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, to help
design, manufacture and sell devices.
As part of the deal, BlackBerry no longer pays the full
upfront costs for parts used in its devices. Instead, Foxconn,
the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, takes
a share of profits on each device in return for taking on the
risk of inventory management.
Chen, who showed off BlackBerry's soon-to-be-launched
Classic and Passport devices at its annual shareholder meeting
in Waterloo on Thursday, said he expects the popular BlackBerry
Messenger, or BBM, chat service to begin to generate $100
million in revenue in the next fiscal year.
QUARTERLY NUMBERS
Excluding special items, the company drew down $255 million
in cash in its first quarter, much less than the $784 million it
used in the fiscal fourth quarter. Cash rose to $3.1 billion
from $2.7 billion on a sequential basis, helped by the sale of
real estate and a tax refund.
BlackBerry's Nasdaq-listed shares closed 9.7 percent higher
at $9.09 on Thursday.
"We're encouraged by the stabilization and are increasingly
comfortable BlackBerry will successfully emerge from this
massive reclamation project," Oppenheimer & Co analyst Ittai
Kidron wrote in a note.
BlackBerry's gross profit margin rose to 46.7 percent in the
quarter from 33.9 percent a year earlier, and it reported net
income of $23 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a loss
of $84 million, or 16 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding a one-time noncash accounting gain and certain
restructuring charges, the loss was $60 million, or 11 cents a
share. Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 25 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue dropped to $966 million from $3.07 billion
a year earlier.
