By Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 26 BlackBerry Ltd
reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday and flashed
encouraging signals about its hard-pressed smartphone business
as well as its software and services sales, spurring a more than
4 percent jump in its shares.
The Canadian company, a smartphone pioneer pushed to the
margins by Apple's iPhone and devices running Google's
Android software, is now focusing more on software and
services than on hardware as it works through a long turnaround.
On the services front, the company reported a huge number of
conversions in its second quarter to its heavily promoted new
device management platform. But BlackBerry's hardware unit also
offered hopeful news, posting an adjusted profit for the first
time in five quarters, helped by lower manufacturing costs and
strong demand for its low-end Z3 handsets in emerging markets.
"This is the first time in a long time that we have actually
made money on hardware," Chief Executive John Chen told
reporters, while hinting at plans to unveil new phones at Mobile
World Congress in Barcelona in 2015. "We think we can continue
on that track, so hardware is no longer going to be a drag to
the margin and the earnings."
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's revenue in North
America rose from the previous quarter, but sales slipped
elsewhere. Its total revenue was down more than 40 percent from
a year earlier.
"They're taking all the right steps, which is great. It's
encouraging to see," said BGC Partners analyst Colin Gillis.
"Now we've got to see what Chen can do about the revenue
decline."
BlackBerry shares were up 5.2 percent at C$11.45 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange and up 4.6 percent at $10.26 on Nasdaq.
GOOD START
Chen, who became BlackBerry's CEO in November, said the
company has already taken 200,000 orders for its new
squared-screened Passport smartphone, which went on sale on
Wednesday and sold out on Amazon.com within six hours.
Chen said he expects BlackBerry to release a second
generation Passport device at some point down the road based on
the much better than expected demand. He said the company would
be "squeezed a little bit" on availability of the device this
quarter.
Chen has moved rapidly to cut costs, sell certain assets and
strengthen the company's balance sheet. He said revenue declines
are likely near a nadir, with growth expected to begin in
calendar 2015 with the sales of new products and services.
Chen said he expects software revenue to double next year
from around $250 million in the current fiscal year as the
company wins converts to its device management platform,
BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 (BES10).
The platform allows companies and government agencies to
manage and secure not just BlackBerry devices running on their
networks, but also Android, Windows and iOS-based phones and
tablets.
BlackBerry said it issued 3.4 million licenses for the BES10
platform in its second quarter, a sharp increase from the
previous quarter, and that it may end a promotional program
early due to its success. A quarter of the license signups came
from rival mobile device managers.
"We're encouraged by the company's growth in enterprise
software licensees and aggressive cost-cutting measures,"
Morningstar analyst Brian Colello said.
The success of Chen's turnaround plan depends to a large
degree on whether the company's next BES upgrade helps boost
sales. The new BES12 software is set for a mid-November launch.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
BlackBerry reported a net loss of $207 million, or 39 cents
per share, for its second quarter ended Aug. 30. That compared
with a year-earlier loss of $965 million, or $1.84 per share.
Revenue was $916 million, versus $1.57 billion a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items such as charges for restructuring,
the loss was 2 cents a share. On that basis, analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting a 16-cent loss.
The company said it does not expect its cash balance to drop
below $2.5 billion in either the current quarter or the next
one. Cash burn has worried some investors.
