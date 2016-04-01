BRIEF-TREVALI MINING SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
TORONTO, April 1 BlackBerry posted a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss on Friday, on the back of restructuring and acquisition related costs.
The smartphone industry pioneer reported a net loss of $238 million, or 45 cents a share. That compared with year ago profit of $28 million, or 5 cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, the company posted a loss of $18 million, or 3 cents a share in the current quarter.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.