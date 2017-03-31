UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
(Repeats to change story keyword used by media customers to BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ from BLACKBERRY-RES/)
March 31 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday as operating costs nearly halved.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's net loss narrowed to $47 million or 10 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $238 million or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
The smartphone maker-turned-software company said operating expenses fell 49.2 percent to $229 million in the quarter.
Revenue fell 38.3 percent to $286 million. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.