TORONTO Dec 20 BlackBerry Ltd : * CEO says BlackBerry messenger has 80 million active users each month * CEO aims for operations to be cash flow neutral by the end of fiscal 2015 * CEO says handset volume may shrink a little before bouncing back by the

middle of next fiscal year * CFO says much of its long-lived asset impairment charge related to intangible

assets including licensing agreements * CEO says cash position we have today will definitely allow us to engineer a turnaround