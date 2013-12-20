BRIEF-Teamster Flight dispatchers reach tentative agreement with Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo
* Teamster flight dispatchers reach tentative agreement with Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo
Dec 20 BlackBerry Ltd : * CEO says would like to expand new handset manufacturing partnership to
include high-end devices as well in the future * CEO says no plans to find a new CEO, or hand over the reins until the company
is on a more solid financial footing * CEO says deal with Foxconn is not exclusive, BlackBerry is free to forge
other partnerships down the road * CEO says open to partnerships in all areas from distribution to marketing and
manufacturing
* Teamster flight dispatchers reach tentative agreement with Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo
* Jazz Pharma - also gave Roxane non-exclusive license under Xyrem patents to make, market its generic sodium oxybate product under Roxane ANDA in Territory Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p2w878) Further company coverage:
* Inventergy Global Inc - on March 31, 2017, co, units entered into first amendment to restructuring agreement - Sec Filing