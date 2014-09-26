BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group to purchase and sell 3.8 mln shares of stock at $0.70/share
* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement
Sept 26 BlackBerry Ltd : * BlackBerry ltd CEO John Chen says have received orders for
more than 200,000 Passport handsets * CEO Chen says in next 90 days will release BBM Protected, BBM Meetings, BBM
Money, and identity management software * CEO Chen says company has 91 million monthly active users of BBM * CEO Chen says expects to double software revenue next year from around $250
million in this fiscal year * CFO James Yersh says company does not expect cash balance to fall below $2.5
billion in fiscal 2015 * CFO confirms outlook of becoming cash flow breakeven by end of fiscal year
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.