By Euan Rocha
WATERLOO, Ontario, March 27 BlackBerry Ltd
is likely to see a part of its targeted software revenue
growth in the coming fiscal year come from the acquisition of
companies that will allow it to sell more value-added services,
Chief Executive John Chen said on Friday.
"Now that we have a cash generation capability, we are going
to invest and some of the growth is going to be inorganic," said
Chen, who has hung his hat on the company making $600 million in
software revenues in the current fiscal year.
"We are looking to buy a company, acquisition is part of our
strategy this year," he said speaking with media after
BlackBerry posted a surprise fiscal fourth quarter profit and
said its cash position rose to $3.27 billion.
He said any acquisitions are likely to be focused around the
security and enterprise segment.
BlackBerry made a couple of strategic acquisitions last year
that have allowed it to sell such value-added services. In July,
BlackBerry announced it was buying Secusmart, a privately held
German firm that specializes in voice and data encryption, used
by the German government and other customers.
In September, it acquired Movirtu, a U.K-based tech start-up
whose software allows users to have two phone numbers on the
same device with a single SIM card.
The purchases have helped BlackBerry ramp up its portfolio
of services that cater to the needs of its core base of clients,
like corporations and government agencies.
Chen said that while there remains the chance that revenue
may weaken slightly from current levels, he is fairly confident
that revenue is at, or near its nadir and is likely to stabilize
at these levels, before beginning to rise later this year.
He also said device shipments likely bottomed in the last
quarter, and should tick higher from here. He noted U.S.
carriers only began to get shipments of the BlackBerry Classic a
month ago.
Chen said roughly 90 percent of device shipments in the last
quarter were newer higher-margin devices like the Classic and
Passport.
"I feel comfortable in my winning chances, more so now than
a year ago," said Chen. "Partly because of products, partly due
to our sales force, partly because of partners, and also because
many are staring to feel good about us being around. A year ago
that was a problem - that's why making money and generating cash
is so important."
