* Feature replicates BlackBerry Balance for other platforms
* Move may help stem declines in service revenue
* BlackBerry shares slip after big gains on Wednesday
(Adds details, analyst comment, background; updates share price
move)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 14 BlackBerry
will offer technology to separate and make secure both work and
personal data on mobile devices powered by Google Inc's
Android platform and by Apple Inc's iOS operating
system, the company said on Thursday.
The new feature could help BlackBerry sell high-margin
services to enterprise clients even if many, or all, of their
workers are using smartphones made by BlackBerry's competitors.
That may be crucial for the company as it has lost a vast amount
of market share to the iPhone and to Android devices, such as
Samsung Electronics Co's Galaxy line.
Jefferies analyst Peter Misek said he expects BlackBerry's
device management software to gain traction this year, and boost
revenue next year.
"Supporting devices with the best, most secure, and
easiest-to-use mobile solution should enable RIM to transform
into what we believe is an attractive model," he said in a note
to clients.
The offering could help BlackBerry shore up its profitable
services business. BlackBerry's shares plunged in December after
it said it would change the way it charges for services, cutting
fees for customers that do not need advanced security and other
enhanced features.
The new Secure Work Space feature will be available before
the end of June, and will be managed through BlackBerry
Enterprise Service 10, the platform that allows BlackBerry's
corporate and government clients to handle devices using
different operating systems on their networks.
BlackBerry said the feature fences off corporate email,
calendar, contacts, tasks, memos, web browsing and document
editing from personal apps and content, which could be less
secure.
BALANCING ACT
In a bid to regain market share and return to profit,
BlackBerry introduced a new line of smartphones powered by its
BlackBerry 10 operating system earlier this year.
The touch screen version, dubbed the Z10, is on sale in more
than 20 countries, while a device called the Q10, with a
physical keyboard, will be available in April.
The new devices have a feature called Balance, which keeps
corporate and personal data separate. It allows information
technology departments to manage the corporate content on a
device, while ensuring privacy for users, who can store and use
personal apps and content on the same phone without corporate
oversight.
With Secure Work Space, "we're extending as many of these
(Balance) features as possible to other platforms," David Smith,
BlackBerry's head of mobile enterprise computing, said in a
statement.
BlackBerry's move comes as Samsung, whose Galaxy devices
have gained great popularity, attempts to make itself a more
viable option for business customers with security features such
as Samsung Knox and SAFE, or Samsung for Enterprise.
BlackBerry said Secure Work Space means clients would not
need to configure and manage expensive virtual private network
(VPN) infrastructure in order to give workers' devices access to
data and applications that reside behind corporate firewalls.
"Secure Work Space also offers the same end-to-end
encryption for data in transit as we have offered on BlackBerry
for many years, so there is no need for a VPN," Peter Devenyi,
head of enterprise software, said in an interview.
SELLING SERVICES
The new feature could also help stem declines in
BlackBerry's service revenue. That business has long been a cash
cow for BlackBerry because of the large clients that pay to use
its extensive network and security offerings.
However, the company has been under pressure to reduce its
infrastructure access fees, and opted to do so during the
transition to BlackBerry 10. Due to the changes, BlackBerry's
service revenue is expected to decline over the course of this
year.
Giving its large array of corporate clients the ability to
manage BlackBerry devices, along with Android smartphones and
iPhones on their networks might encourage both corporate and
government clients to continue to pay for and use BlackBerry's
device management services.
BlackBerry plans to report quarterly results on March 28.
Last week, Chief Executive Thorsten Heins said sales of the
Z10 had surpassed BlackBerry's expectations in emerging markets
such as India, where cheaper entry-level phones are typically
popular.
On Wednesday, the company said it had received an order for
1 million BlackBerry 10 smartphones - the largest order it has
ever had from a single customer - and its shares jumped.
BlackBerry's volatile stock closed up 8.2 percent at $15.65
on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, while its Toronto-listed shares rose
by a similar margin to C$16.04.
The shares pared gains on Thursday, falling 2.3 percent to
$15.29 in late morning trading on the Nasdaq. In Toronto, its
shares were 2 percent lower at C$15.72.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Allison Martell; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe, Lisa Von Ahn and Peter Galloway)