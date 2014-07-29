By Euan Rocha
NEW YORK, July 29 BlackBerry Ltd
is buying a privately held German firm that specializes
in voice and data encryption, it said on Tuesday, in a bid to
burnish its credentials with highly security-conscious clients
like government agencies.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based smartphone maker did not
disclose the terms of its deal to acquire Secusmart GmbH, which
specializes in encryption and anti-eavesdropping services for
governments, companies and telecommunications service providers.
The acquisition is the latest by the smartphone pioneer to
build on niche areas in an attempt to reinvent itself under new
Chief Executive John Chen and recover ground ceded to Apple's
iPhone and Samsung Electronics Co's Galaxy
devices.
Chen wants to remain a competitor in the smartphone segment,
but is focused on building on BlackBerry's strong mobile device
management abilities by beefing up its security and corporate
app offerings.
Secusmart's technology is currently being used to protect
the devices of government officials in both Canada and Germany,
including the BlackBerry device used by German Chancellor Angela
Merkel in the wake of the U.S. spying scandal last year.
"Everybody wants to talk about eavesdropping, but it really
isn't just that. Both governments and enterprises are now more
and more focused on security in the mobile world," said Chen in
an interview, adding that the Secusmart deal gives BlackBerry
yet another leg up on the competition in relation to device
security.
Besides the new line of BlackBerry 10 devices, Secusmart's
technology is also used to secure the landline phones of both
corporations and government agencies.
BlackBerry said its acquisition of Secusmart underscores its
commitment to being the leader in mobile security.
ON A GROWTH FOOTING
Chen said the company, which has gone through a rough and
extended restructuring process over the last two years, will be
soon getting back on a growth footing with the last of its
lay-offs likely to be completed by the end of July.
"We are already starting to turn on our machine to now hire
people," said Chen, adding that any headcount growth is likely
to be moderate for now.
"I want to make sure that we don't get carried away and get
ourselves into trouble again financially, but then again, we do
need to invest in certain areas, if we want to compete in the
future," said Chen, a well regarded turnaround expert in the
technology industry, who took the reins at BlackBerry some nine
months ago.
The firm has also been expanding its enterprise sales team.
Chen said he expects the company to show revenue growth
midway through the next calendar year after the firm rolls out
its upcoming Passport and BlackBerry Classic devices, and an
updated version of its mobile device management software.
"Knock on wood. I feel pretty good about where we are in
terms of the turnaround," said Chen. "We still have work to do,
so I wouldn't say we've completed the turnaround, but the tough
decisions and the tough thinking have already been taken or are
done."
(Reporting by Euan Rocha)