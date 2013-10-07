TORONTO Oct 7 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd
rose more than 4 percent in trading before the bell on Monday,
following news of interest from strategic buyers in the
embattled smartphone company and an analyst upgrade on the
company's stock.
Shares in the company rose above the $8 mark after a Reuters
report on Friday that the Waterloo, Ontario-based company is in
talks with Cisco Systems, Google Inc and SAP
about selling them all or parts of itself.
The potential interest from strategic buyers, along with the
recent decline in BlackBerry's share price prompted Macquarie
analyst Kevin Smithen to upgrade his rating on BlackBerry to
"neutral" from "underperform."
Smithen, in a note to clients on Monday, said he believes
the recent decline in the company's share price to well below
Fairfax Financial Holdings' stalking horse bid price of
$9, "has finally attracted enough interest from the global tech
titans who may take a 'punt' on enterprise mobility."
Reuters also reported that BlackBerry is seeking preliminary
expressions of interest from potential strategic buyers, which
also include Intel Corp and Asian companies LG
and Samsung, by early this week.
Smithen advised clients to hold on to the stock until a deal
is concluded, noting that the company's intellectual property,
its secure network and its service contracts, could be of value
to rivals and software companies that have so far struggled to
break into enterprise mobility market.
"We believe a $6 to $9 sale price range by year end to
perhaps a consortium of buyers is the most likely outcome," he
said.
Shares in BlackBerry, which closed on the Nasdaq at $7.69 on
Friday, were trading at $8.05 before the bell on Monday.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)