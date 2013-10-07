(adds analyst comments, background, share price)
TORONTO Oct 7 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd
rose 4 percent on Monday, following news of potential interest
from strategic buyers in the embattled smartphone company and an
analyst upgrade on the company's stock.
Shares in the company rose to $8 in morning trading on the
Nasdaq, after a Reuters report late on Friday that the Waterloo,
Ontario-based company is in talks with Cisco Systems,
Google Inc and SAP about selling them all or
parts of itself.
The potential interest from strategic buyers, along with the
recent decline in BlackBerry's share price prompted Macquarie
analyst Kevin Smithen to upgrade his rating on BlackBerry to
"neutral" from "underperform."
Smithen, in a note to clients on Monday, said he believes
the recent decline in the company's share price to well below
Fairfax Financial Holdings' stalking horse bid price of
$9, "has finally attracted enough interest from the global tech
titans who may take a 'punt' on enterprise mobility."
Sources also told Reuters that BlackBerry is seeking
preliminary expressions of interest from other potential
strategic buyers, which include Intel Corp and Asian
technology companies LG and Samsung, by
early this week.
It was unclear which parties will bid, if any. But the
sources said potential technology buyers have been especially
interested in BlackBerry's secure server network and patent
portfolio, although doubts about the assets' value remain an
issue.
Smithen advised clients to hold on to the stock until a deal
is concluded, noting that the company's intellectual property,
its secure network and its service contracts, could be of value
to rivals and software companies that have so far struggled to
break into enterprise mobility market.
"We believe a $6 to $9 sale price range by year end to
perhaps a consortium of buyers is the most likely outcome," he
said.
Shares in BlackBerry, which closed on the Nasdaq at $7.69 on
Friday, were trading at $8 at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on
Monday. Its Toronto-listed shares were up 4.6 percent at C$8.24.
In a separate note, Jefferies analyst Peter Misek, said he
believes BlackBerry could be sold in three pieces with its new
BlackBerry 10 operating system and handset business attracting
interest from an Asian handset makers like ZTE or Lenovo.
Misek believes the company's BlackBerry Messenger platform
could attract interest from the likes of Google or Yahoo
, while its core enterprise business and network assets
could get scooped up by the likes of Cisco, IBM Corp,
Hewlett-Packard Co, or Oracle Corp.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie
Gevirtz)