By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 16 BlackBerry Ltd's
shares took a beating on Wednesday after IBM Corp
outlined plans to partner with Apple Inc to sell
iPhones and iPads loaded with applications for business users.
The Apple-IBM tie up, beginning this fall, is set to target
the customer base that BlackBerry needs to woo as part of a
turnaround under new Chief Executive Officer John Chen.
"It is not a crushing blow at this early stage, but it is a
negative for BlackBerry," said IDC analyst John Jackson. "There
can be little question that it is unwelcome, if not entirely
unexpected news."
BlackBerry's stock has been on a tear this year. As of
Tuesday, it was up more than 50 percent as some investors
became more optimistic about the company's future.
News of the Apple-IBM venture took some of the steam out of
the stock on Wednesday.
BlackBerry shares fell 9.4 percent to $10.24 on Nasdaq and
9.3 percent to C$11.03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange after
analysts said the alliance could hurt the turnaround plans.
IBM said late Tuesday the tie-up will offer services geared
toward security and mobile device management, an area viewed as
BlackBerry's strong suit and a key selling point in its battle
to win back market share from the iPhone and devices powered by
Google Inc's Android software.
"The partnership's software around data security and device
management pose immediate threats to mobile device management
(MDM) software solutions deployed by firms such as BlackBerry
and MobileIron," said Morningstar analyst Brian Colello
in a note to clients.
"Even if Apple-IBM's security 'mousetrap' isn't as good as
ones offered by BlackBerry and others, these MDM vendors will
have to overcome the extremely high hurdle of displacing IBM's
mobile device software preloaded on iPhones and iPads."
BlackBerry downplayed the threat posed by the alliance.
"The news that Apple is partnering with IBM to expand into
the enterprise mobility market only underscores the ongoing need
for secure end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions like those
BlackBerry has delivered for years," said the company in a brief
statement.
BlackBerry said it remained the leader in this market, with
the necessary software and network to secure data for enterprise
clients.
UBS analyst Amitabh Passi warned, however, that competition
for Blackberry in the enterprise mobile management market is set
to intensify after recent deals such as IBM's acquisition of
Fiberlink, VMware's takeover of AirWatch and the Citrix-Zenprise
deal.
"Blackberry now finds itself competing against much larger
and established enterprise vendors, as well as smaller, but
better capitalized vendors like Mobileiron," said Passi in a
note to clients.
The shares of Mobileiron Inc, a small recently
listed player in the sector, also fell sharply - down nearly 6
percent at $8.16 in afternoon trading on Wednesday.
