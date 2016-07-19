China Jan-April property investment rises 9.3 pct y/y
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.
July 19 BlackBerry Ltd said it had signed a five-year, multi-million dollar deal to run emergency notifications for the U.S. Senate, among a handful of small deals the company has signed as the company shifts its focus to software from smartphones.
The Canadian company also said on Tuesday that AtHoc, a crisis communications firm it bought last year, had expanded a deal with the U.S. Coast Guard to cover staff in Washington, D.C. BlackBerry did not provide financial details of the deals.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Ted Kerr)
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.