NEW YORK, March 8 T-Mobile USA, the fourth
biggest U.S. mobile service provider, said on Friday that it
would start selling the highly anticipated and much delayed
BlackBerry Z10 touchscreen smartphone to its business customers
on March 11.
The U.S. unit of Deutsche Telekom said business
customers could get delivery of the device by the end of next
week. It declined to give a date for the consumer launch except
to say that it would be before the end of March.
BlackBerry, formerly known as Research In Motion,
already sells the device in more than 20 countries but its
reception in the United States, its former stronghold market, is
seen as a key step. However, U.S. consumers have had to wait
much longer for the device than other countries like Britain.
Bigger rivals Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc
declined to reveal their Z10 launch dates on Friday and
Canada's BlackBerry declined comment.
BlackBerry, a one-time smartphone pioneer, has bled market
share to the likes of Apple's iPhone, as well as
Samsung's Galaxy product line and other devices
powered by Google Inc's market-leading Android
operating system.
In a make-or-break move to regain market share and return to
profit, BlackBerry introduced the new smartphone to much fanfare
in January. A more traditional BlackBerry with a physical
keyboard will go on sale next month.