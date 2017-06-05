By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 5 BlackBerry Ltd on Monday
downplayed news that Toyota Motor Corp would stop using
its QNX software to run vehicle consoles, saying it is more
focused on the faster-growing market for autonomous driving
technology.
QNX is a leading supplier of software for consoles that
deliver video, mapping, hands-free calling and internet services
to vehicles. Its software has been used in Toyota consoles for
four years.
Automotive Grade Linux, a collaborative of some 100
technology companies and automakers, said on Wednesday that
Toyota would start using its open-source software in Entune 3.0
consoles of its 2018 Camry sedans, and then deploy it in most
Toyota and Lexus vehicles sold in North America.
Toyota is one of the first major automakers to adopt
Automotive Grade Linux, a project known as AGL started five
years ago to develop standardized open-source software for the
auto industry.
Its more than 100 members include Toyota, as well as Ford
Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, Mazda Motor Corp
, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan Motor Co, Suzuki Motor
Corp and Subaru. Chipmakers and other auto suppliers
are also members.
AGL said that Toyota had actively contributed to developing
its software platform and would share additional code as it
rolls out its new infotainment system.
BlackBerry Chief Operating Officer Marty Beard said in a
blog post on Monday that he expected AGL to take market share in
the automotive infotainment market, along with regular Linux and
Android.
"But none of these challenger platforms is close to
displacing BlackBerry QNX in safety-critical modules, areas that
are growing faster than infotainment in the modern
software-defined car," Beard said.
BlackBerry's QNX division said in October that it was
working with Ford Motor Co as it develops increasingly
automated vehicles, and executives have said they are in
advanced discussions with several other major global automakers
about similar partnerships.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jim Finkle and Dan
Grebler)