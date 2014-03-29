(Updates with statement from Typo)
March 28 BlackBerry Ltd won a
preliminary injunction on Friday to ban Ryan Seacrest's Typo
Products LLC from selling a $99 iPhone case after a judge agreed
that television host's company had likely infringed on
BlackBerry's patents.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said
that the Canadian mobile phone maker had established a
"likelihood" of proving that Typo infringed its patents, while
mentioning that Typo had not sufficiently challenged the patents
in question.
The preliminary injunction prohibits Typo from the sale of
its keyboard, which is a part of the relief sought by
Blackberry.
"BlackBerry is pleased that its motion for a preliminary
injunction against Typo Products LLC was granted. This ruling
will help prevent further injury to BlackBerry from Typo's
blatant theft of our patented keyboard technology," a
spokeswoman for BlackBerry said in an email.
Typo said it was disappointed and plans to appeal the
decision.
"Typo will continue to make and sell innovative products
that busy people can't live without," the company said in a
statement.
In January, BlackBerry had filed a lawsuit against a company
co-founded by "American Idol" host Seacrest that offers a
physical keyboard that can be attached to some of Apple Inc's
touch screen iPhone 5 models.
Typo had later said that it believed that the lawsuit filed
by Blackberry lacked merit.
The BlackBerry complaint is case no. 14-cv-00023-WHO
in the United States District Court for the Northern District of
California.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)