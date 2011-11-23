* 350 Telefonica employees involved in test
* Setup ensures some phone carrier control of transactions
* Analysts say catalyst needed for mass consumer adoption
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Nov 23 BlackBerry maker Research In
Motion RIM.TORIMM.O and Spanish telecom Telefonica (TEF.MC)
are teaming up to test a payment system that turns a mobile
phone into an electronic wallet and identity card, the
companies said on Wednesday.
While the decade-old technology, called near-field
communications (NFC), is well-established in Japan and South
Korea, its use has been stymied in Europe and North America by
the competing interests of banks, merchants, device makers and
wireless carriers.
This year, however, the logjam started to break after
Google (GOOG.O) included NFC support in its Android operating
system, the world's most popular smartphone software, and Nokia
NOK1V.HE said all its phones will be NFC-enabled by the end
of 2011.
RIM moved to stake its claim in September, saying NFC chips
embedded in several of its newest phones would allow users to
gain access to office buildings. [ID:nS1E78D2DE]
But analysts say consumers have yet to be convinced they
should discard their credit cards and embrace the NFC trend.
"The big watershed moment would be if Apple decided to put
it into the next iPhone," said Atlantic Equities analyst James
Cordwell. "It probably needs that catalyst to get consumer
interest in the technology."
In the Telefonica Wallet for BlackBerry trial announced on
Wednesday, 350 Telefonica employees will be able to make
purchases, receive account balances and confirmations from
their bank, as well as gain access to their offices by using
their Blackberrys.
Banks, retailers, gas stations and other services near
Telefonica's Madrid headquarters are also involved in the
trial.
By using SIM-based capabilities, Telefonica maintains some
control over transactions conducted via phones on its network,
a key issue for carriers concerned about being shut out.
In a survey earlier this year of companies that people most
trust with their personal financial data, telecoms network
operators didn't rank highly. The survey found eBay's (EBAY.O)
PayPal electronic payment system was held in the highest
regard, followed by Visa (V.N), Mastercard (MA.N), Apple
(AAPL.O) and Nokia. [ID:nLDE74B1ZF]
Telefonica has also reached a deal to collaborate on NFC
technology with France Telecom's Orange FTE.PA and Britain's
Vodafone (VOD.L).
"We are getting ever closer to the point where our
customers will be able to take the contents of their wallets
and put them on their mobiles," Telefonica's Matthew Key said.
He said Telefonica chose BlackBerry for the trial because
of the security of its platform. He said Telefonica expects to
launch commercial wallet services in several markets next
year.
The company has more than 300 million customers with a
focus on Europe and Latin America.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)