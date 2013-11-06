By Greg Roumeliotis and Euan Rocha
NEW YORK/TORONTO Nov 6 BlackBerry Ltd's
decision to accept a $1 billion cash injection from a group of
investors led by Canadian financier Prem Watsa shocked other
potential bidders for the smartphone maker and has left some
investors crying foul.
With the investment deal, BlackBerry abruptly ended an
auction process that many investors had hoped would have led to
a sale of the company or some of its assets, ending a long
decline in its fortunes as a public company. BlackBerry has bled
market share in recent years, as it struggled to compete with
Apple Inc's iPhone and devices running Google Inc's
Android software.
The investment deal with the Watsa-led group gives
BlackBerry more time to come up with a new turnaround strategy
and installs a respected industry executive to lead the charge.
BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins was ousted, and John Chen,
credited with turning around Sybase Inc in the late 1990s, took
the helm on an interim basis.
But investors are skeptical that time will solve the
company's problems. BlackBerry has failed to win back customers
despite refreshing its software and launching a new line of its
once ubiquitous phones. They say the only person who can benefit
from the deal is Watsa, who over the years has built a
reputation as a shrewd investor, attracting comparisons to U.S.
billionaire Warren Buffett, who often presented himself to
companies as lender of last resort.
"Watsa didn't get where he is by paying retail, he knows how
to pay wholesale prices," said Ross Healy, a portfolio manager
with MacNicol & Associates whose clients own shares in
BlackBerry.
Healy said most shareholders were disappointed, but he still
hoped the company can turn its fortunes around.
Watsa, the chairman of Financial Holdings Ltd,
said in an interview on Monday that the "for sale" sign at
BlackBerry was coming down.
"The company is now being run for the long-term, it is
financed very well so that it can be run for the long-term, if
not we wouldn't be putting this money in," he said.
Watsa, who had stepped down from the board to pursue a bid
for the company and is already BlackBerry's largest shareholder,
returns as the lead independent director.
BIDDERS SHOCKED
Sources familiar with the matter said at least one bidding
group, which included BlackBerry founders Mike Lazaridis and
Douglas Fregin, had sent a letter to BlackBerry over the weekend
expressing interest in the company and asking for more time to
finalize a bid.
The consortium, which also included private equity firm
Cerberus and mobile chip giant Qualcomm and was backed by
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, was confident it could secure
the necessary financing but found BlackBerry uncooperative in
providing key information, including on its government contracts
and intellectual property portfolio, the sources said.
The group was surprised on Monday morning to find that the
process had ended. It is evaluating options for its next move,
the sources said.
Spokespeople for the participants of the consortium declined
to comment.
Other sources familiar with BlackBerry's board's thinking
said it moved ahead with Watsa's financing proposal because
Cerberus and its partners did not have a complete proposal with
the required financing in place.
These sources said that all the strategic and financial
players that delved into the company's books were aware of
Monday's bid deadline, and that the board opted for the best
deal put before it within the timetable laid out.
A BlackBerry spokesman said the company was confident that
it had run a robust strategic alternatives review process and
the Watsa deal was in the best interest of its shareholders.
WATSA'S DEAL
People familiar with Watsa's efforts to raise buyout
financing for his original, tentative $4.7 billion bid for
BlackBerry said on Friday that Fairfax had been turned down by
several large banks over concerns that the smartphone maker will
not be able to reverse its fortunes.
By some measures, Watsa struck a good deal for himself by
changing course and buying the company's debt rather than
acquiring it outright. Fairfax will get $250 million of the
seven-year unsecured subordinated debentures issued by
BlackBerry, which have a coupon of 6 percent. The coupon, which
is akin to that seen in recent junk bond issues, reflects the
risk but is still an attractive yield at a time of record low
interest rates.
With BlackBerry having no debt before this deal, the bonds
offer Watsa more protection should the company go bust but also
promise profits should it recover. They can be converted into
BlackBerry common shares at $10 each.
At that price, the deal would also reduce Watsa's investment
cost in BlackBerry. Fairfax paid an average of $17 per share to
build its 9.9 percent stake in the Canadian company over the
last three years.
Watsa and the other bond investors have an option to
increase the investment by $250 million.
"BlackBerry is hemorrhaging employees, it is hemorrhaging
customers. The only thing that's growing is doubt," said John
Stephenson, a senior vice president at First Asset Investment
Management and one of BlackBerry's disgruntled investors.
BlackBerry's shares plunged 16 percent after the Monday
announcement, although they recovered some of the losses on
Tuesday, closing up more than 3 percent at $6.98.