JERUSALEM May 5 Energy firm Blackbird
International said on Tuesday it will build a $500
million, 500 megawatt power plant using sea wave energy along
the coastline of Guinea-Bissau.
The project will be a joint venture with the Guinea-Bissau
government, which will have a 30 percent stake and earn 40
percent of profits over 25 years.
Blackbird International, which is the sole shareholder of
Israeli energy firm Wave Electricity Renewal Power Ocean,
estimated project costs of $325 million and said the government
will pay 10 cents per kilowatt hour.
It expects construction to take three years and that annual
revenue will be $50 million.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)