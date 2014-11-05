WASHINGTON Nov 5 Raytheon Co announced
on Wednesday that it has acquired privately held Blackbird
Technologies, which provides cybersecurity, surveillance and
secure communications to spy agencies and special operations
units, for $420 million.
Raytheon told investors two weeks ago that it planned an
acquisition valued at around $400 million, but did not disclose
the name of the company.
On Wednesday, Raytheon said the transaction would not
materially impact its sales or earnings per share for the fourth
quarter of 2014.
It said the acquisition would make Raytheon one of the top
providers to U.S. Special Operations Command, expanding its
capabilities in tactical intelligence, surveillance and
reconnaissance, secure tactical communications and cybersecurity
around the world.
"Blackbird Technologies is a strong fit for Raytheon and
enhances the growth prospects of our business and the
capabilities we can offer our customers," said Lynn Dugle, who
heads Raytheon's intelligence information services division.
Defense analyst Loren Thompson said the deal was part of
Raytheon's three-pronged strategy to counter weaker U.S. demand
by increasing foreign sales, investing in organic capability and
making selected acquisitions.
"The cyber business is heading for a shakeup, and Raytheon
is determined to be one of the survivors that controls
substantial market share," he said.
