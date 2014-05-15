BRIEF-Intersport Polska Q1 prelim. revenue down 12.5 pct yoy
* Q1 prelim. revenue 48.3 million zlotys ($12.21 million), down 12.5 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9558 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Blackcow Food Co Ltd
* Says unit wins a piece of land in Guangzhou city for 231.3 million yuan ($37.13 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xyz39v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2289 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 prelim. revenue 48.3 million zlotys ($12.21 million), down 12.5 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9558 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's largest home electronics retailer, M.video, expects sales to rebound in the second quarter after a drop in the first three months of the year, Alexander Tynkovan, the company's president, told Reuters.