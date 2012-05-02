BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
May 2 Black Diamond Group, a provider of workforce housing and energy services, raised its monthly dividend by 9 percent to 6 Canadian cents per month.
The new dividend will be effective from May onwards -- for payments starting from June -- the company said in a statement.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding