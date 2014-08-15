BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
Aug 15 Black Earth Farming Ltd : * Q2 - sales revenue of USD 11.5MN (19.6) * Q2 - Net profit of USD 5.9mn (13.4) Link to press release: here
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.