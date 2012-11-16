NEW YORK Nov 16 Black Elk Energy
said the fire at its offshore oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico
on Friday has been extinguished.
Two people are dead and two others are missing in the
platform fire off the coast of Louisiana, a Jefferson Parish
official said, citing a Coast Guard report.
"The fire is out," Black Elk Energy spokeswoman Leslie
Hoffman said.
"Black Elk people are on the scene gathering information."
Hoffman was unable to immediately say how many people had
been killed or were injured or missing. She did not name the
well or say if it was a producing or exploratory rig.
The Coast Guard is currently en route to investigate the
fire on the platform in the West Delta Block 32 of the Gulf of
Mexico, about 17 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, said
Deano Bonano, executive assistant for Jefferson Parish
councilman Chris Roberts.