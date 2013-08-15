NEW YORK Aug 15 The middle-market arm of
private equity firm Silver Lake said on Thursday it will buy a
majority stake in BlackLine Systems, a fast-growing Los
Angeles-based financial software provider that boasts Boeing Co
and AT&T Inc as clients.
The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal, but a
person familiar with the matter said Silver Lake would pay more
than $200 million for the stake, without debt financing.
BlackLine's founder and chief executive, Therese Tucker,
will remain at the helm and retain a "significant" equity
interest in the company, Silver Lake and BlackLine said in a
joint statement. The deal is expected to close this month.
"We see an enormous opportunity to bring world-class
transaction analytics and workflow technology to financial
process management," Hollie Moore Haynes, a managing director
with Silver Lake Sumeru, the middle-market investment group of
Silver Lake, said in the statement.
A former SunGard Treasury Systems technology chief, Tucker
in 2001 founded BlackLine, which has a customer base of more
than 75,000 users in over 100 countries. BlackLine's revenue
increased more than 55 percent year-over-year in the first half
of 2013, according to the statement.
Everecore Partners Inc and Munger, Tolles & Olson
LLP advised BlackLine, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Silver
Lake Sumeru.