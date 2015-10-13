A minute with: Dev Patel talks politics, typecasting
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
Actors Johnny Depp and Benedict Cumberbatch presented their crime drama “Black Mass” at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday.
Depp plays gangster James “Whitey” Bulger in the movie, which explores the gangster’s reign as the boss of the Irish-American underworld and the connections he forged with the FBI.
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
LOS ANGELES Miley Cyrus says she is steering away from marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties and rolling out a new sound that could help people take her more seriously after she was dubbed one of pop music's bad girls.