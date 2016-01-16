By Morag MacKinnon
| PERTH, Australia
PERTH, Australia Jan 16 Australian vitamin
success story Blackmores Ltd and dairy giant Bega
Cheese Ltd have partnered to capitalise on the booming
demand for infant formula in Asia and Australia's new free-trade
agreement with China.
The two companies, which announced a joint venture last
October, have accelerated the development and release of three
infant formula products which hit the shelves of Australian
pharmacies on Saturday.
Tins of the formula, which boast Bega's Tatura logo and a
small picture of a kangaroo, were released online in China and
Australia earlier this week.
Supplies of baby formula are drying up in Australia as savvy
Chinese tourists snatch tins of the "white gold" off supermarket
shelves to resell them for a profit at home, where a poisoning
scandal has left consumers wary of domestic brands.
"We've just had really strong demand and request for help
from Australian mums who are having challenges at the moment
getting supply of their usual products," Blackmores Chief
Executive Christine Holgate told Reuters on Saturday, after the
products' launch.
At least 80 percent of the first month's production of
100,000 tins of formula was reserved for the Australian market,
she added, with each customer limited to two tins a day and a
maximum of four a week.
The Blackmores-Bega partnership offers customers in
Australia and China a "cow-to-customer" guarantee of supply,
Holgate said.
Australian mothers would be able to call a customer service
line if they could not find the formula at their pharmacy.
"When a mum starts feeding a product to a baby the last
thing she wants is for them to go out of stock," Holgate said.
While prioritising supply for the Australian market, Holgate
did not downplay the opportunity the Asian export market,
forecast to be worth $30 billion by 2017, represents.
One-fifth of the first month's production of three infant
formula products - newborn, follow-on and toddler - went on sale
via Alibaba e-commerce platform Tmall earlier this
week.
The infant formula joint venture is the latest for the
vitamin giant that has exported to Asia for 35 years and into
China for the last three.
Booming demand from Asian customers for the company's
vitamins has seen its shares surge almost 500 percent in the
past 12 months, making Blackmores the darling of the Australian
stock market.
"The real surge in demand happened when the free-trade zones
opened up just over 12 months ago," Holgate said.
