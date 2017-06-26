BRIEF-Societe Immobiliere Et d'Exploitation Hotel Majestic H1 net loss narrows to 1.7 million euros
June 26 Societe Immobiliere Et d'Exploitation Hotel Majestic SA :
June 27 Australia's Blackmores Ltd Chief Executive and Managing Director Christine Holgate will retire in September after nine years at the helm, the vitamin maker said on Tuesday.
Director Marcus Blackmore would step in as interim chief executive until the board found a replacement, the company said in a statement.
Acting Chairman Stephen Chapman would continue as chairman once the CEO was appointed.
LONDON, June 27 A drop in autos stocks after Germany's Schaeffler cut its profit outlook and disappointment over a failed buyout of Stada hit European shares on Tuesday, offsetting gains among basic resources firms and Spain's Bankia.