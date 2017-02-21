SYDNEY Feb 22 Australian vitamin maker
Blackmores Ltd said on Wednesday that first-half net
profit fell 41 percent as demand from Chinese shoppers in
Australia slumped.
Net profit fell to A$28.5 million ($21.9 million) for the
six months to Dec. 31, tracking well behind an average forecast
from seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S for
full-year profit of A$75.8 million.
Blackmores had forecast falling profits in August, and
posted a weak quarterly result in October, but delivered the
modest improvement in the second quarter that the company had
expected. The company announced an interim dividend of A$1.30,
lower than A$2.00 a year ago.
($1 = 1.3033 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook)