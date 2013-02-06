Feb 6 The Washington Post Co has agreed to sell The Herald, a daily newspaper in Everett, Washington, to Black Press and its subsidiary Sound Publishing.

The terms of the deal, announced on Wednesday, were not disclosed.

The transaction also includes La Raza, a weekly Spanish-language newspaper.

The publishing division of the company, which includes its namesake newspaper, has been struggling. For the first nine months of 2012, the newspaper division reported a $56.3 million operating loss due partly to declining advertising revenue.

Last week the Washington Post said it was seeking to sell its headquarter building in the heart of Washington D.C.

Black Press publishes more than 170 newspapers, including the daily Akron Beacon-Journal in Ohio and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in Hawaii.