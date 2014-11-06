(Adds detail, context)
By Jessica Toonkel
Nov 6 BlackRock Inc's bond funds posted
record monthly inflows of $5.2 billion in October, the most
investors have poured into the firm's bond funds since May 1998,
according to data provided to Reuters from Morningstar.
The inflows come as bond manager Pacific Investment
Management posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its
open-ended funds in October following the surprise departure of
Bill Gross, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous
month, according to Morningstar data.
BlackRock's largest bond fund, its $22.8 billion Strategic
Income Opportunities Fund saw record monthly inflows
in October of $2.27 billion. That fund, which is an
unconstrained bond fund, has ranked among the top quarter
percentile of its category for the past one, three and five
years, according to Morningstar.
A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment.
BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink told analysts last
month that he sees a "sizeable opportunity in the tens of
billions of dollars" in the fixed income space over the next
several quarters.
"We have seen recent strong momentum" in fixed income flows
over past few weeks," Fink said on the October 15 call.
Analysts agree that BlackRock is well-positioned as clients
move their money away from Pimco, which Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
described in an Oct. 8 report as "the Bill Gross effect."
A majority of Pimco's firm-wide outflows in October stemmed
from investors pulling money from its flagship Pimco Total
Return Fund, which was managed by Gross.
According to Morningstar calculations, the Pimco Total
Return Fund suffered an estimated $32.3 billion of outflows in
October. That differs from Pimco's reported $27.5 billion
outflow because of differences in how Pimco reported the $5.6
billion in redemption requests from Sept. 30, Morningstar said.
While BlackRock's bond funds have seen inflows, the firm's
actively managed equity funds, which have stumbled in
performance, saw $700 million in outflows for the month of
October, according to Morningstar. Year to date investors have
pulled $6 billion from those funds, according to Morningstar.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Meredith Mazzilli)