(Adds detail, context)

By Jessica Toonkel

Nov 6 BlackRock Inc's bond funds posted record monthly inflows of $5.2 billion in October, the most investors have poured into the firm's bond funds since May 1998, according to data provided to Reuters from Morningstar.

The inflows come as bond manager Pacific Investment Management posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October following the surprise departure of Bill Gross, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to Morningstar data.

BlackRock's largest bond fund, its $22.8 billion Strategic Income Opportunities Fund saw record monthly inflows in October of $2.27 billion. That fund, which is an unconstrained bond fund, has ranked among the top quarter percentile of its category for the past one, three and five years, according to Morningstar.

A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment.

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink told analysts last month that he sees a "sizeable opportunity in the tens of billions of dollars" in the fixed income space over the next several quarters.

"We have seen recent strong momentum" in fixed income flows over past few weeks," Fink said on the October 15 call.

Analysts agree that BlackRock is well-positioned as clients move their money away from Pimco, which Keefe, Bruyette & Woods described in an Oct. 8 report as "the Bill Gross effect."

A majority of Pimco's firm-wide outflows in October stemmed from investors pulling money from its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, which was managed by Gross.

According to Morningstar calculations, the Pimco Total Return Fund suffered an estimated $32.3 billion of outflows in October. That differs from Pimco's reported $27.5 billion outflow because of differences in how Pimco reported the $5.6 billion in redemption requests from Sept. 30, Morningstar said.

While BlackRock's bond funds have seen inflows, the firm's actively managed equity funds, which have stumbled in performance, saw $700 million in outflows for the month of October, according to Morningstar. Year to date investors have pulled $6 billion from those funds, according to Morningstar. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Meredith Mazzilli)