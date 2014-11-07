(Adds TCW's MetWest inflow figures)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Nov 6 BlackRock Inc's bond
funds posted record monthly inflows of $5.2 billion in October,
the most investors have poured into the firm's bond funds since
May 1998, according to data provided to Reuters from
Morningstar.
The inflows come as bond manager Pacific Investment
Management (Pimco) reported outflows of $48.3 billion across its
open-ended funds in October following the surprise departure of
fund manager Bill Gross, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals
the previous month, according to Morningstar data.
BlackRock's largest bond fund, its $22.8 billion Strategic
Income Opportunities Fund, attracted record monthly
inflows in October of $2.27 billion. The unconstrained fund has
ranked among the top quarter percentile of its category for the
past one, three and five years, according to Morningstar.
A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment.
BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink told analysts last
month that he sees a "sizeable opportunity in the tens of
billions of dollars" in the fixed income space over the next
several quarters.
"We have seen recent strong momentum" in fixed income flows
over past few weeks," Fink said on the Oct. 15 call.
Analysts say BlackRock is well-positioned as clients move
their money away from Pimco, which Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
described in an Oct. 8 report as "the Bill Gross effect."
Other Pimco rivals including Tad Rivelle's TCW Group have
been beneficiaries of Gross's exit.
TCW's Metropolitan West Asset Management unit has posted
inflows of around $9 billion since Gross announced on Sept. 26
that he was joining Pimco rival Janus Capital Group,
according to Morningstar data on Thursday.
A majority of Pimco's firm-wide outflows in October stemmed
from investors pulling money from its flagship Pimco Total
Return Fund, which was managed by Gross.
According to Morningstar calculations, the Pimco Total
Return Fund suffered an estimated $32.3 billion of outflows in
October. That contrasts with Pimco's report of $27.5 billion
outflow, because of differences in how Pimco reported the $5.6
billion in redemption requests from Sept. 30, Morningstar said.
While BlackRock's bond funds have seen inflows, the firm's
actively managed equity funds, which have stumbled in
performance, saw $700 million in outflows for the month of
October, according to Morningstar. Year to date investors have
pulled $6 billion from those funds, according to Morningstar.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Meredith Mazzilli)