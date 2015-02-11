(Adds comments by BlackRock president, other details)

Feb 11 BlackRock President Rob Kapito said on Wednesday that he is still bullish on equities despite the current high valuations in the market.

"I believe the equity markets are going to continue to rise," Kapito said at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Conference in Miami. "Companies are buying back stock and raising dividends and there aren't enough IPOs coming to market to replace that stock."

BlackRock has seen a number of large pension plans across the globe move significant portions of bonds into equities, Kapito said.

In his remarks, Kapito was equally bullish on the growth of the exchange-traded fund market, predicting it will hit $6 trillion in assets in the next five years, up from $2.8 trillion at present.

Individual investors, registered investment advisers and institutional investors are increasingly using ETFs to gain core exposure at a low cost, he said.

But BlackRock also is seeing clients use ETFs in new ways. For example, Kapito said a growing number of investors are using ETFs instead of futures because they are cheaper.

One area where Kapito was not bullish was the topic of how much investors are saving for retirement.

"The Baby Boomers, Generation X and the older generation are not saving at all," he said.

Two-thirds of BlackRock's assets under management are in retirement accounts of some kind, Kapito said.

BlackRock next week is launching an advertising campaign, called "I Retire," around the importance of retirement. The firm has a new website to help investors figure out how much they need to save for retirement. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)