Oct 15 U.S. asset manager BlackRock Inc has not seen more than one sovereign wealth fund sell out of equities in last six weeks despite the global market volatility, Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink told CNBC Wednesday morning.

Overall, Fink said he would like to see the U.S. Federal Reserve take action and raise interest rates to between 1 percent and 1.25 percent, which he believes would be good for the U.S. economy.

The New York-based company reported a 10 percent increase in assets under management and a 26 percent increase in earnings from the third quarter of last year.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)