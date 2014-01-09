Jan 9 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest
asset manager, agreed to end its analyst survey program
worldwide, as part of an agreement reached Wednesday with the
New York Attorney General's office.
The agreement stems from an investigation by New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman into the early release of
Wall Street analyst sentiment, which can move markets.
BlackRock agreed to pay $400,000 for the cost of the
investigation, but no fine or penalty, and to cooperate in any
investigation related to the probe.
"BlackRock deserves credit for recognizing the need for
reform when it comes to the dissemination of information that
can move markets," Schneiderman said in a statement. He called
the agreement "a major step forward in restoring fairness in our
financial markets and ensuring a level playing field for all
investors."
The Analyst Survey Program asked many of the world's most
prominent analysts at dozens of brokerage firms a series of
questions related to the companies they were covering, according
to the agreement.
Although BlackRock's position is that the purpose of the
survey program was to quantify the analysts' publicly available
insights, Schneiderman found evidence that the program's design
allowed it to capture "non-public analyst sentiment that could
be used to trade ahead of the market reaction to upcoming
analyst reports," according to the agreement.
The analysts were surveyed on a quarterly or monthly basis,
depending on where they were located geographically, and the
program obtained hundreds of thousands of responses.
The U.S. surveys would ask analysts to answer questions on a
scale of 1 through 9, and the responses were averaged,
aggregated and converted into quantitative return forecasts.
The program was developed in 2003 by Barclays Global
Investors, which BlackRock acquired in 2009.
When it was started, Scientific Active Equities, the
quantitative investment group within BGI and now BlackRock,
believed it could use the responses to "forecast" analysts'
"next estimate revision," the agreement said.
An internal SAE document also revealed the program's success
depended in part on a "willingness to really give us advance
information," according to Schneiderman's findings.
"We're trying to front-run" recommendations, another
internal document said.
The timing of the questionnaires also made them susceptible
to obtaining advance information, the agreement said, including
"targeted survey waves" just before covered companies' "heavy
earnings" seasons.
Brian Beades, a BlackRock spokesman, told Reuters that the
language in the internal memos is "totally inconsistent with the
standards by which BlackRock does business."
He said the firm discontinued use of the survey "to avoid
even the appearance of any impropriety."
BlackRock neither admitted nor denied the attorney general's
findings in the agreement.
The attorney general's office said the conduct violated the
Martin Act, the state's securities fraud statute, and other
state laws.
In July, Thomson Reuters Corp said it would suspend
its early release of the widely watched Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment data to a
small group of clients in response to a probe by Schneiderman.
The news and information company had an arrangement with the
University of Michigan to allow some of its clients to receive
the data 2 seconds before its other clients who get the survey
five minutes ahead of a wider public release.