NEW YORK Nov 3 BlackRock Inc Chief
Executive Laurence Fink on Tuesday challenged a rival fund
manager who criticized exchange-traded funds as "not safe,"
saying his counterpart at AllianceBernstein should "learn
more" about them.
Fink was responding to a New York Times interview with
AllianceBernstein CEO Peter Kraus to be published on Thursday.
ETFs "may have low fees, but they are not safe and your
clients need to understand that," Kraus said in a quote that
AllianceBernstein spokesman Jonathan Freedman verified was
accurate.
Kraus was apparently referring to a bout of market
volatility on Aug. 24 that sent a group of ETFs down some 30
percent from their prior-day close, often far below the value of
their underlying stocks. Trading in 327 such funds was halted
that day.
"He should learn more about ETFs," Fink responded on a panel
at the New York Times' DealBook Conference, when asked about
Kraus' comments in the upcoming article. "I would not be as
hysterical."
Fink, whose iShares division manages $1 trillion in ETFs,
said the trading issues on Aug. 24 were temporary and limited,
but "a good wake-up call" nonetheless.
Fink repeated his company's view that fixing the issues
requires a reexamination of a variety of rules and practices,
including those governing when and how trading in stocks and
ETFs are halted.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang)